Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

