Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRIP. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.44.
TRIP stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.04.
In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,271 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
