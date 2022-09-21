Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRIP. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,271 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.