Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $30.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.74.
A number of research firms have commented on ADRNY. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.91%.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
