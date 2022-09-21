Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE BHC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
