Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE BHC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after buying an additional 4,205,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $16,568,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,905,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $12,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

