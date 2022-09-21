Analysts Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Target Price at $2,355.00

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,355.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLMAF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Stock Up 4.1 %

HLMAF opened at $22.95 on Friday. Halma has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.