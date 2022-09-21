J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $203.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.63.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.12. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

