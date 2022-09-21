Financial Contrast: Village Farms International (VFF) & Its Rivals

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Village Farms International to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International’s competitors have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -13.49% -2.68% -1.90% Village Farms International Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Village Farms International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $268.02 million -$9.08 million -4.98 Village Farms International Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.29

Village Farms International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Village Farms International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Village Farms International Competitors 38 127 423 23 2.71

Village Farms International presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 234.47%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 93.24%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Village Farms International competitors beat Village Farms International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

