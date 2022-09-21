Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.4 days.

FQVTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,473.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

