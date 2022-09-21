Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,053.33.

OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

