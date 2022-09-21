Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,053.33.
Pennon Group Trading Down 5.1 %
OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.
Pennon Group Increases Dividend
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
