Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
