EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,010,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 20,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EQT by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 79,398 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

EQT Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EQT opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

