Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

About Publicis Groupe

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.5066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

(Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.