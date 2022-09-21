HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €43.50 ($44.39) target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Barclays lowered their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €56.00 ($57.14) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.92.

HDELY stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

