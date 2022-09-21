Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

