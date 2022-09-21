AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Cut to SEK 120 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 135 to SEK 120 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.17.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
