AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Cut to SEK 120 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 135 to SEK 120 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.17.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $35.96 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

