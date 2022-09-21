DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Shares of DITHF opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

