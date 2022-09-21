Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.26

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.26 and traded as low as $10.93. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 12,264 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $93.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 102,560 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

