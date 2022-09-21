ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASAZY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.83.

ASAZY stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

