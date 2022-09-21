Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $158.32

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.32 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.23). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,277,744 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JUP shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161 ($1.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.43%.

In other news, insider Roger Yates bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($151,039.15). In other news, insider Roger Yates bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($151,039.15). Also, insider Suzy Neubert bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,680 ($60,029.00).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

