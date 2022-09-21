Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,131.11

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,131.11 ($13.67) and traded as low as GBX 946 ($11.43). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 960 ($11.60), with a volume of 5,465 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,054.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.05.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Secure Trust Bank

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

In related news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence bought 1,742 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

