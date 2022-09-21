América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.54

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.54 and traded as low as $16.99. América Móvil shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 5,284 shares changing hands.
América Móvil Stock Up 3.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.
América Móvil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
