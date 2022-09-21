América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.54

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOVGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.54 and traded as low as $16.99. América Móvil shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 5,284 shares changing hands.

América Móvil Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

