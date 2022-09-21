Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.51

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.51 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,660,906 shares trading hands.
Bushveld Minerals Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile
Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.
