Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.26

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.26 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 60.15 ($0.73). Assura shares last traded at GBX 61.05 ($0.74), with a volume of 9,438,412 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.95) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s payout ratio is 49.33%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

