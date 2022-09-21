Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

Shares of MREO opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 221.6% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 217,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149,550 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 370,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

