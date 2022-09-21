NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeoGames by 75.3% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 493,005 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

