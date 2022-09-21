U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.06

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.09. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 9,316 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Insider Activity at U.S. Gold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

In related news, Director Luke Anthony Norman purchased 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,070.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.