Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 38,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.37. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $239.64 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

