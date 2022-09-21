Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.95. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

