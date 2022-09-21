NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 171,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NaaS Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of NaaS Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NAAS opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. NaaS Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

