Short Interest in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Decreases By 9.6%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 3.4 %

NEO stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.93. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

