ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 761,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

NDRA opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.