Poshmark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,875 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,182 put options.

Poshmark Price Performance

Shares of POSH stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. Poshmark’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

