New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

