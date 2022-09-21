New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.