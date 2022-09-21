22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) vs. White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Head-To-Head Comparison

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) and White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 22nd Century Group and White Fox Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $30.95 million 7.08 -$32.61 million ($0.26) -3.92 White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

White Fox Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 22nd Century Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 22nd Century Group and White Fox Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

22nd Century Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 500.49%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and White Fox Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -111.52% -51.39% -44.63% White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats White Fox Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About White Fox Ventures

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

