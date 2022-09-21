Critical Contrast: Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials 8.85% 23.55% 9.97% Canaan 41.75% 73.44% 48.61%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.20 billion 4.14 -$68.58 million $3.82 45.47 Canaan $782.52 million 0.73 $313.89 million $2.42 1.27

This table compares CMC Materials and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canaan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CMC Materials. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMC Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CMC Materials and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 0 4 2 0 2.33 Canaan 0 0 3 0 3.00

CMC Materials currently has a consensus price target of $197.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Canaan has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.59%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canaan beats CMC Materials on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment develops, produces, and sells chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals; and develops and manufactures consumable products for cleaning advanced probe cards and test sockets. The Performance Materials segment provides pipeline and industrial materials comprising polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission, valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment; and routine and emergency maintenance services, as well as training services. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services; and engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

