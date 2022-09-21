HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) vs. PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Critical Comparison

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and PropertyGuru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.61 $79.62 million $0.05 82.60 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 9.74 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0.57% -0.25% -0.21% PropertyGuru N/A -34.08% -21.42%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and PropertyGuru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. PropertyGuru has a consensus price target of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 73.20%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats PropertyGuru on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

