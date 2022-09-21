Head-To-Head Review: Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A KDDI 12.25% 11.95% 6.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $35.86 billion 0.46 $1.88 billion N/A N/A KDDI $48.52 billion 1.43 $5.99 billion $1.31 11.52

This table compares Jardine Matheson and KDDI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Jardine Matheson.

Dividends

Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. KDDI pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jardine Matheson and KDDI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 0 N/A KDDI 0 4 0 0 2.00

Summary

KDDI beats Jardine Matheson on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers airport ground handling, and aviation and transport services; and engineering, sourcing, and contracting services, as well as owns and operates air cargo terminals, and invests in residential properties. It is also involved in the Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants operations; designing, engineering, installation, maintenance, and modernization of escalators, and moving walkways; and supplying aseptic packaging materials. In addition, the company provides automobile and motorcycle products, as well as sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores; and invests in and manages a portfolio of deluxe and first class hotels, resorts, and residences. Further, it engages in the motor dealerships, dairy, and cement businesses. Additionally, the company is involved in the energy, infrastructure, logistics, insurance brokerage, and information technology businesses. It operates in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services. It also provides smartphone-centric payment, financial, and other services through au PAY gateway; au HOME, an IoT service that watches over pets using sensors and cameras; au Denki to conserve energy usage; AEON, an English conversation school. The Business Services segment offers data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand; and various solutions for network and cloud services, smartphones, and other devices. It is also involved in the provision of broadcasting, wireless broadband, mail order, IT support, call center, and temporary personnel services; and design, construction, maintenance, and operation support for communication equipment and submarine cable. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

