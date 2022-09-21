Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $102.92

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.92.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

