Brokerages Set Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) PT at $114.00

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUBCY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SUBCY opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.82. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

