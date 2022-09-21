Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BOX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,661 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BOX by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.58 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

