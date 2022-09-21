Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $264.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $273.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.18.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $251.10 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $248.72 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.67.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $323,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 37.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 150,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 101.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.