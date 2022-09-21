Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,239,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 273,642 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

About Alamos Gold

Featured Stories

