Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.69.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $137.84 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -162.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.87.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

