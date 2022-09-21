SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:SM opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 4.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 424,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,902.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

