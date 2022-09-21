Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $47.70

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

