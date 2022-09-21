TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.76. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

