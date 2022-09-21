Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.22. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.
Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
