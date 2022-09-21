Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.22. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 215,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

