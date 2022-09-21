First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.74.

First Solar Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $140.14.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,658. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

