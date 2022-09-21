Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. Comcast has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.