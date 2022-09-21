Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

